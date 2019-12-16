VICTORIA -- The sentencing hearing for convicted killer Andrew Berry began Monday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

On Sept. 26, a jury found the Oak Bay man guilty of murdering his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey.

Each count comes with a mandatory life sentence, with no eligibility of parole for 10 to 25 years.

What Justice Miriam Gropper must now decide is how long Berry will wait before he's eligible to apply for parole, and whether the sentences will be served consecutively or concurrently.

The little girls were found by first responders in Berry's Beach Drive apartment and Berry was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The jury rejected Berry's story that someone else killed his daughters before they attacked him.

The trial lasted close to six months.

The sentencing hearing is expected to run for four days, finishing Thursday.

It's expected the judge will hear multiple victim impact statements in the court.

Those statements will include one from the girls' mother, Sarah Cotton.