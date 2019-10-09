

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





A sentencing date for convicted child killer Andrew Berry will be set next Wednesday.

Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month for the stabbing deaths of his daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4.

The girls' bodies were found in Berry's Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

A hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. at the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria to fix a date for Berry's sentencing. However, at the hearing the judge moved the decision date back a week to Oct. 16 to accomodate the participants' schedules.

Berry will appear by video to hear his sentencing date from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.

Berry will get a mandatory life sentence with no eligibility for release for 10 to 25 years. The two sentences could be served consecutively or concurrently.