VICTORIA -- A semi-truck crash on the Malahat highway Wednesday afternoon stalled traffic in the area amid snowy conditions.

Police say that the southbound vehicle was travelling too fast for the weather conditions when the crash occurred, sending four concrete median dividers into the oncoming northbound lane.

Fortunately, police say no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

However, all southbound traffic is currently blocked as crews work to repair the roadway. Vehicles have been directed to single-lane alternating traffic.

Police say the lane closure is expected to last until approximately 3:30 p.m.

By approximately 3:15 p.m., clean up efforts continued, though the semi-truck had been removed from the area.

Earlier Wednesday, the B.C. government issued an advisory asking for residents of Vancouver Island to prepare for poor driving conditions, and to drive cautiously.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada is predicting five to 15 centimetres of snow to fall on higher elevations of the island, including the Malahat.