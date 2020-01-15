VICTORIA -- A heavy dose of winter weather, including 36 centimetres of fresh snow in some regions, isn’t something Vancouver Islanders are accustomed to. But it appears many are embracing the all-Canadian snow day.

West of Victoria, in Sooke, Chloe North and her kids awoke to an odd sight Wednesday, and it wasn’t the dense blanket of snow that had fallen overnight.

On Tominny Road, North spotted a bright pink figure pushing a large snow blower. On closer inspection she realized it was her neighbour in a fully inflatable unicorn suit.

“It’s definitely a surprise to look out the window and see a unicorn with a snow plow,” North told CTV Vancouver Island.

“It made my kids day! And he plowed a path which was also awesome,” said North. "It's something you'd you’d only see in Sooke."

In a short cell phone video, North captured the incident and you can hear her daughter giggling with delight.

Elsewhere, in Vic West a woman glided through streets on cross-country skis, while dozens of families tobogganed at Beacon Hill Park.