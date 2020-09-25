VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley RCMP are renewing their call for information as the search for a missing man continues, more than six months after he was last seen.

John Wesley Edwards, or “Wes,” was last seen in Courtenay on March 20.

Family members say it is highly unusual for Edwards to be gone for such a long period of time, especially without making contact.

“Six months is a long time to go without contacting friends or family. They’re quite worried,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

“We are looking for any little piece of information that someone might have that could play a big part in our investigation,” she said.

Terragni says that Edwards could “be anywhere” and that he has been known to travel to Alberta.

“We just don’t know. We want to make sure he’s OK, we don’t know where he is, we don’t know what happened and we want to put the pieces together of that puzzle,” she said.

Edwards is described as a 45-year-old white man who stands 5’ 9” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Edwards or his location is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers online here.