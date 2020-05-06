VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen on the island more than one month ago.

John “Wes” Wesley Edwards, 45, was last seen in Courtenay on March 20, say police.

Family members say that it is unusual for him to be out of contact for such a long period of time, and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Edwards is described as a white man who stands 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blond and grey hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.