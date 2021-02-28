VANCOUVER -- Island Health has added four more schools to its list of recent COVID-19 exposures this weekend, after adding three on Friday.

The latest additions to the list are Aspen Park Elementary School in Comox, which had its exposure on Feb. 22; Cedar Elementary School in Nanaimo and Chemainus Elementary Community School in Chemainus, which each had exposures on Feb. 22 and 23; and David Cameron Elementary School in Langford, which had exposures on Feb. 22, 23 and 24.

Health officials reach out directly to any members of a school community who were close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Anyone who is not contacted by public health should continue to attend school as normal, as long as they're not showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Island Health says.

With these latest additions, there are now 18 schools listed on the health authority's COVID-19 exposure website. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the last date of exposure.