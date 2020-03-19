VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich has shut down all municipal facilities to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closures came into effect Thursday and affect all regional recreation centres, public hearings and meetings, access to the municipal hall, public works yard and general garden waste drop-off points.

While the closures are in effect, Saanich says that some services may still be available through appointment. Phone lines and online communications to all affected facilities will remain open for inquiries.

Anyone who may have been registered for programs at district recreation centres will automatically receive credit for the activity. Otherwise, refund requests can be filed and will be processed at a later date.

“As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, we are taking proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents and staff,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes in a statement Tuesday.

“While we know that recreation is a key part of our community, it’s important that we all do our part to mitigate risk and exposure to COVID-19. I encourage you to continue to take advantage of the warmer weather and safely explore Saanich’s parks and natural areas. Let’s work together to stay active and healthy amidst this changing situation.”

Meanwhile, other municipalities across Vancouver Island have already begun shutting down municipal facilities, including Victoria, Langford and Nanaimo.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected other areas of municipal government, including postponing Victoria’s city councillor byelection.