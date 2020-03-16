VICTORIA -- Two community recreation centres in Langford have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Langford, working in cooperation with Eagle Ridge Community Centre, announced Sunday that the recreation centre will be closed for 30 days to stop any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We will make quick decisions that may affect groups or gathering places but it is for everyone’s health and safety,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

On Monday, the B.C. government announced that there were seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region. Young says his goal is to limit any unnecessary exposure in the Westshore Community.

The Eagle Ridge Community Centre includes Westhills Stadium, Goudy Field, Westhills Arena and Langford Lanes.

Meanwhile, Bryan Charlebois – who owns the Bladz Sports Shop in Eagle Ridge – said that the small skate sharpening shop will remain open as of Monday.

“There’s nobody out, there’s nobody around,” said Charlebois.

Chris Aubrey, head of Langford’s Health and Safety Committee, says the decision to close was a difficult one.

“Every decision right now is a tough call because you have to balance people’s livelihoods [and] not try to create fear and panic,” said Aubrey.

Meanwhile, the North Langford Recreation Centre is also closed for a 30-day period. The facility at Bear Mountain services the public as well as guests at the Westin Bear Mountain hotel.

Young maintains these measures are necessary.

“Common sense decisions will be implemented immediately when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus in order to keep Langford residents safe.”