Saanich schools remain closed as strike enters 2nd week
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 10:49AM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 10:50AM PST
VICTORIA -- Schools in the Saanich School District remain closed today as support workers continue their strike action.
The district says the parties remain engaged in negotiations, which resumed Friday, but still no agreement.
To give parents and guardians as much notice as possible, the district announced the closure Sunday.
The district says it will update its website if anything changes.