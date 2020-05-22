VICTORIA -- Saanich police are warning the community of another bear sighting near Beaver Lake Regional Park Friday afternoon.

According to police, the bear and a cub were spotted around 12:30 p.m. along Beaver Lake Road in the Elk Lake/Beaver Lake Regional Park area.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police released a tweet asking residents to stay away from the area.

Police say they are now in the area alongside Saanich Pound officers.

At roughly 3:30 p.m., the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) told CTV News that they were no longer attending to the area.

The conservation service says that the bear does not appear to be aggressive. The COS received a report that the bear came in contact with a woman on a park trail. The bear stayed at a distance of about 10 metres before it retreated back into a wooded area away from the woman.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Saanich Police said that the bear and cub were last seen by officers in the northwest area of the park, near Townsend Road.

Police say that the park remains open at this time, though officers advice using caution if in the area.

Anyone who spots the bear is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.

Friday’s bear sighting comes one day after a bear was spotted in the region.

On Thursday, a bear was seen walking in the 5100-block of Interurban Road. Police say that the bear was “just strolling along” and was not showing signs of aggression or eating garbage.

On May 4, Saanich police warned of a bear sighting in the 200-block of Goward Road.

In that instance, a bear was attempting to open a garbage can on a homeowner’s property. The resident was eventually able to scare the bear away.

Police are advising residents to take measures against attracting bears to their neighbourhoods.

All garbage bins should be locked and placed indoors if possible, like inside a closed garage, say police.