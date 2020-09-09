VICTORIA -- Saanich police are putting out a reminder that school zones are now in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as students return to class.

Officers were out front of Glanford Middle School this week enforcing the 30km/h speed limits and delivering verbal warnings to drivers.

"Slow down, be nice, be patient," says Sgt. Alan Gurzinski, one of the officers outside the middle school.

"Take some time and consider that a lot of people are under stress right now because of work situations, family situations, (and) the kids are going to be stressed and might not be paying attention to the traffic."

Fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and three demerit points.

On top of school zone enforcement this week, Saanich and Victoria police are teaming up to look for seatbelt and distracted driving infractions at various locations.