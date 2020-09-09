VICTORIA -- A pet python that has twice gone missing in the Victoria area, prompting repeated warnings from police, has been found dead.

The 1.4-metre snake was most recently reported missing in the Saanich area on Aug. 19 after slithering out of a backpack while its owner slept.

Saanich police now say a homeowner in the area of Marigold Road and Jasmine Road called police Sunday after discovering a snake on their property.

It was determined the snake was the same ball python that was reported missing and appeared to have been dead for some time.

Police contacted the owner who confirmed it was theirs, police said Wednesday.

The snake had previously gone missing in the Victoria area on July 2.

After roughly six weeks, it was discovered on Aug. 12, approximately three kilometres away from where it was lost in the 1100-block of Richardson Street.