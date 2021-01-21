VICTORIA -- Saanich police have launched an investigation after a fence was destroyed at the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

The incident took place sometime over the weekend, between Jan. 16 and 18.

Police say that the fence was constructed mostly by volunteers and was funded through community donations. It was installed at the nature sanctuary to protect an ecological restoration area near the summit of Christmas Hill.

Investigators say that the fence was made of cedar splits that were nailed together.

“The suspect(s) dismantled the fence and threw the rails over the side of the hill and down an embankment,” said police in a release Thursday.

“This would have taken a considerable amount of time to complete this task and the motive for doing this is unknown.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Saanich police.

“The Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is a not-for-profit organization and this mischief has caused a significant loss for them,” said the police department.