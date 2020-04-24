VICTORIA -- One man has been arrested after threats were reportedly made against COVID-19 testing facilities on Vancouver Island Friday morning.

According to VicPD, operators at B.C.’s 8-1-1 HealthLink phone line told police that they received threats directed at island COVID-19 testing facilities.

Police say that “out of an abundance of caution,” officers from several jurisdictions across the Greater Victoria area attended local testing facilities to check-in with staff members and patients.

According to VicPD, shortly after noon Friday, officers from the Saanich Police Department located a man and took him into custody.

No injuries or additional reports of threats have been seen, say police.