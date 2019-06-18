

South Island commuters already frustrated with the long delays in completing the McKenzie interchange project will now have something else to be angry about – the project is millions over budget.

CTV News has learned that construction of the overpass across the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection of Admirals Road and McKenzie Avenue in Saanich is now expected to cost $96 million – approximately $11 million more than the province told taxpayers last year.

The job was initially slated for completion by late 2018 but, as CTV News reported in April, that timeline has been pushed back to next summer.

An official with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Tuesday that the $11-million overage is due to a series of factors.

"The budget increase is attributed to design modifications to the centre pier due to variable rock conditions, additional environmental management, and schedule delays due to winter weather and efforts to lessen traffic and noise impacts," the ministry said.

Once complete, the construction is intended to save commuters travelling from downtown to the western communities about 20 minutes travel time.