

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore commuters will have to wait until at least next summer before seeing the completion of the McKenzie interchange project.

Construction of the overpass across the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection of Admirals Road and McKenzie Avenue was initially slated for completion by late 2018.

The province now says the final phase of the work is 50 per cent complete, with the job wrapping up by summer 2020.

Once complete, the construction is intended to save commuters travelling from downtown to the western communities about 20 minutes travel time.

In the meantime, the province says "unforeseen factors," such as challenging weather and ground conditions, have slowed the work.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to remove the traffic lights from Highway 1 by this winter, allowing highway traffic to flow through the intersection without stopping in the future.

The project also includes a loop ramp, landscaping and transit facilities.

"During construction this past winter, crews encountered significant weather events on the South Island, including heavy snow fall," the ministry said in a news release Friday.

"Recently, the ministry also discovered highly variable rock while digging under the existing intersection. As a result of the discovery, modifications were made to the overall design of the interchange’s new centre pier. This pier will hold the bridge that will in future carry east- and westbound traffic over the intersection."

The ministry said adjustments to construction schedules to reduce traffic delays and noise have added to delays.

"The ministry apologizes for any inconvenience that this delay will cause and continues to work closely with the contractor on site to deliver the project as soon as possible," the ministry said.