PORT ALBERNI, B.C. -- They ruled the Earth millions of years ago but could dinosaurs be returning to the mid-Island? That could be the case if rumours are true about a new Jurassic World movie filming on Vancouver Island.

Signs posted in Cathedral Grove indicate filming taking place in the popular location this week.

The notice was authored by Gramercy Film Productions Inc. and indicates that trails within the park may be closed for periods of three to 10 minutes while a drone is in use. The notice quotes a park-use permit and thanks visitors for their support of the B.C. film industry.

The motion picture industry website IMDb says Gramercy Films is in production on Jurassic World 3 with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It also indicates some of the franchise's original cast members will be returning.

There is no clear indication as to what portions of the movie will be filmed in the Cathedral Grove or other Vancouver Island locations.

North Island Film commissioner Joan Miller said she couldn't comment on any aspect of the production nor could she confirm that it was taking place.

A response from the production's publicist to CTV News confirmed that there was a lot of interest in the production but because they were operating a very tight and closed set, no media requests for access could be accommodated.