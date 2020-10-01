VICTORIA -- The BC Conservation Officer Service has confirmed to CTV News it is investigating allegations that a Victoria man has once again been unlawfully feeding Timbits to bears in B.C.

Conservation officers are investigating Randy Scott, who was previously charged and fined for feeding Timbits to bears in 2017.

Scott and a co-accused were charged with one count of feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife in B.C.’s Interior in 2017, after photos of bears being fed Timbits surfaced online.

Now, new images have appeared on social media, apparently showing Scott again feeding Timbits to wild bears.

One photo, dated Sept. 12 on Scott's Facebook page, shows a bear sniffing a Timbit through a car window, similar to an image that was posted in 2017 that led to a charge under the BC Wildlife Act.

Another picture posted Wednesday shows two boxes of Timbits with a caption that reads: “Time to find some grizzlies! (Sponsored by tim hortons).”

The conservation service tells CTV News it is investigating allegations related to the Sept. 12 photo and is unable to provide any further comment at this time as their investigation is ongoing.

In response to a CTV News request for comment on the investigation, Scott said only: "Rules are meant to be broken."

In 2019, Scott and a co-accused, Megan Hilts, pleaded guilty to the charge of feeding dangerous wildlife and were fined $2,000 under the BC Wildlife Act.