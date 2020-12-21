Advertisement
Multiple collisions, thousands without power as snow wreaks havoc on Vancouver Island
VICTORIA -- Heavy snow is falling on parts of Vancouver Island on Monday morning, causing traffic mayhem and cutting hydro to approximately 35,000 people by the afternoon.
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Greater Victoria, Inland Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and Eastern Vancouver Island.
More than 35,000 BC Hydro customers on the island were without power as of 12:30 p.m. The majority of those affected were in the South Island regions of North Saanich, Central Saanich and the southern Gulf Islands.
The weather service says there is potential in Greater Victoria for accumulation of up to five centimetres near sea level and up to 15 centimetres in higher elevations. Up to 40 millimetres of rain is also expected in the Greater Victoria area.
Police in Central Saanich said mulitple weather-related collisions on Keating Cross Road were affecting traffic in both directsions Monday afternoon. Police asked motorists to avoid the area.
Officers on scene told CTV News that people were trying to free a car that became stuck on the road when a bus slid down a hill and crashed into the vehicle. The bus then became stuck and a tow truck was en route to pull the vehicles out.
Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.
The weather forced the District of Central Saanich to cancel its regular council meeting and a special meeting scheduled for Monday evening.
The Shawnigan Lake area was seeing heavy snowfall early Monday. Environment Canada says the region could see accumulations of up to 20 centimetres in a short period of time.
On Eastern Vancouver Island, snow is accumulating in Nanaimo. Environment Canada says communities south of Comox to Duncan could see accumulation of up to 15 centimetres at higher elevations.
Drivers are warned that snowfall will cause rapidly reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.
The heavy precipitation is expected to end by early this Monday evening as the low-pressure system moves to the east. Weather forecasters are warning the snow may cause significant delays for rush-hour traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.