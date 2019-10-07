

Traffic on a major Vancouver Island highway has slowed to a crawl after a rollover crash Monday.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident is affecting traffic in both directions at the Taylor River Rest Area, approximately two kilometres east of the Sutton Pass summit.

As of 2 p.m., the highway was down to single-lane alternating traffic and drivers were told to expect 20-minute delays.

Delays are expected to continue into the evening. DriveBC is still assessing the scene and said it will have further updates on the incident at 5 p.m.

Photos posted to social media from the area show a semi-truck on its side and an ambulance on the scene.

The latest updates from DriveBC can be found here.