VICTORIA -- Legendary Texas rockers ZZ Top will be returning to Victoria as part of the band's 50th anniversary tour this spring.

The trio of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard will kick off the Canadian leg of the tour at Victoria's Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on April 29.

The band will be joined on the tour by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick.

Pre-sale tickets for the Victoria concert go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 17 and regular tickets are available Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca.

The tour will take the bands across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, before playing two dates scheduled for St. John's, Nfld. in May.