VICTORIA -- British actor, author and comedian Russell Brand is coming to Victoria in the new year.

Brand will bring his Recovery Live show to the University of Victoria's Farquhar Auditorium on April 5, 2020.

The Victoria date is one of only five Canadian shows Brand has scheduled, with the others landing the proud proponent of sobriety in Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto.

Brand's Recovery Live show is modelled on his 2017 self-help book Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Brand described his upcoming shows as "transcendence, enlightenment and a right laugh."

Tickets for the Victoria performance go on sale Thursday, Dec. 19 at a cost of between $60.50 and $230.50 through the UVic Ticket Centre.