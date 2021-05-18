VICTORIA -- Our Place Society says that a resident has been evicted from the Tiny Homes Village housing project in Victoria after they reportedly started a fire inside of a unit Monday.

No one was injured and no significant damage was caused by the fire, according to Our Place Society, the project's operator.

The temporary housing facility first opened to residents on Friday, May 14. The units, made out of converted shipping containers, are open to 30 residents.

The eviction comes shortly after another man was removed from a temporary housing facility on Russell Street in Vic West, after he was arrested for starting a suspicious fire at a commercial building nearby.

"When any resident comes into any of our sites we have them sign a 'good neighbour' policy, because we want to be the best neighbours we can," said Grant McKenzie, director of communications for Our Place, while speaking with CFAX 1070 on Tuesday.

"We have zero tolerance for anything that disrupts the neighborhood and you don't get much more disruptive than starting a fire," he said. "People who are involved in any criminal act in the neighborhood lose their housing."

People living in the Vic West area have voiced concern about the Russell Street shelter after it was first announced in March.

"Arson in my neighbourhood, I think it would concern anyone," said Heather Doyle, who lives in the area where the arson took place over the weekend.

The investigation into the suspicious fire is ongoing, according to police.