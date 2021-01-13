VICTORIA -- Health officials have identified a record-setting 34 cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Wednesday, according to the B.C. COVID-19 dashboard.

The previous record was set on Jan. 6, when 28 cases of the virus were confirmed in the Island Health region.

There are now 196 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to Island Health data. Thirty-nine of the active cases are located in the South Island, 130 are found in the Central Island and 27 are ongoing in the North Island.

As of 5 p.m., a written update from the B.C. Ministry of Health had yet to be released.

Across the province, 519 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours, as well as 12 more deaths.

One person died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, bringing the health authority’s death toll to 14. Since the pandemic began, 1,031 people have died of the virus across B.C.

There are currently 13 people in hospital for treatment of the virus on Vancouver Island, as well as two people receiving critical care.

