A record breaking 1 million British Columbians participated in this year's Great British Columbia ShakeOut, an annual program that encourages earthquake safety preparedness.

The more than 1 million participants tops last year's record of 913,000 British Columbians, and was a notable contribution to the roughly 66 million people who participated in the global ShakeOut on the same day.

ShakeOut BC, the organization that hosts the province's ShakeOut each year, recommends that people keep the lessons of the earthquake safety drill to heart. The organization recommends that people check their surroundings every day for ways to take cover in case items fall during an earthquake, like under a sturdy piece of furniture or against an interior wall.

"We are thrilled to set a new record," said Naomi Yamamoto, president of the BC Earthquake Alliance. "On behalf of the British Columbia Earthquake Alliance, I would like to thank all British Columbians for participating in the Drop, Cover and Hold On drill and taking the first steps toward earthquake preparedness."

"We encourage you to visit www.ShakeOutBC.ca to learn about more steps you can take to ensure your family is prepared for an earthquake," said Yamamoto.

This summer, a string of earthquakes struck areas surrounding Vancouver Island. In July, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Seattle, with its rumbles being felt on parts of Vancouver Island.