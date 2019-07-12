

CTV Vancouver Island





A magnitude-4.6 earthquake that struck outside Seattle has reportedly been felt as far north as Vancouver Island.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck just before 3 a.m. in the area of Three Lakes, Wash., about 40 kilometres northeast of Seattle.

An interactive map on the USGS website shows several dozen people on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland reported feeling the shaking.

Kate Moran, president of Ocean Networks Canada, reported the research group's ocean sensors also picked up the tremors.

There are no reports of injuries.

Went on Twitter just to make sure I wasn’t crazy... I felt that earthquake all the way on Vancouver Island! #earthquake — JO �� (@jothmsn) July 12, 2019

The quake happened one week after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit British Columbia's Haida Gwaii archipelago region.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured that shaker at 6.2, although Earthquakes Canada initially recorded it as having a magnitude of 5.8.

It hit at about 9:30 p.m. July 3 and was followed just over an hour later by magnitude 4 quake closer to Vancouver Island.

Neither tremor was strong enough to cause injuries or damage.

- With files from The Canadian Press