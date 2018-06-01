

Residents of a Courtenay neighbourhood are breathing a collective sigh of relief after a home they say has caused them headaches for years went up for sale.

Neighbours claim the home, nestled in the 400-block of Panorama Crescent, has been the site of drug activity for the last seven years – and the same place police attended after a vehicle window was shot out last weekend.

Mounties said they were called to a home on the street after a shooting last Friday night. No one was injured, but investigators said it appeared to be targeted.

They've since released a photo of a man suspected in the shooting, Patrick Hanlon, and said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He's facing charges of assault with a weapon and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

"It's unfortunate that it took someone getting shot at for it to really bring attention to it, and for police to actually take action on it," said neighbour Holly Dionne. "I don't think if that would've happened, they'd still be there today and that For Sale sign wouldn't be in the yard."

Hanlon is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, 55 years old, 5'7" tall, 137 pounds and with a yin-yang tattoo on his upper right arm. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Courtenay court records also show an extensive history of charges and appearances for a man by the name of Patrick Hanlon.

He was also seen in cell phone video captured last December when he was confronted by neighbours.

"We've been looking for him, and we're looking for the public's help as well in locating him," said Comox Valley RCMP spokeswoman Const. Monika Terragni. "If anybody knows his whereabouts please give us a call. Don't approach Mr. Hanlon. He is still considered to be armed and could be violent."

As for the home up for sale, it's described as being a "handyman's delight you've seen on TV."

The home's realtor is searching for a buyer who will have to start with an extensive clean-up inside and outside the home.

She told CTV News she's already shown the house multiple times.