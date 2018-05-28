

Courtenay's mayor is calling out Mounties after a weekend shooting at a residence known to neighbours as "the drug house."

Mounties were called to a home in the 400-block of Panorama Crescent Friday night at around 11:20 p.m. after shots were fired into a vehicle window.

Police arrived and found the damaged vehicle but said no one in the area was injured, and that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Neighbours living in the cul-de-sac say they've been reporting suspicious incidents at the home to police for the last seven years, with one person even recording an encounter with people they suspected of dealing drugs.

"Deal with the problem before it becomes a problem, right? And this is well past becoming a problem," said a neighbour named Dustin, who declined to give his last name. "This is a major issue and it needs to be dealt with."

He said his vehicle is the one that was shot at, and it happened after he tried to quiet a loud gathering next door.

"It's a constant problem, it's ongoing. You can ask any one of these officers and they know about the drug house, right, and they don't do anything about it," he said.

The home is just one in a series of places that people in Courtenay have complained about until violent incidents occurred.

Last year, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death at a home on 6th Street that neighbours identified as a problem house.

"I'm very concerned, I'm very worried about it," said Courtenay Mayor Larry Jangula. "I'm very worried about the fact that this is not the first time it's happened in our community."

Jangula, a retired police officer, said he understands the issue from the inside but that RCMP need to do a better job of keeping in touch with concerned neighbours.

"I'm not here to criticize the police or throw rocks at them, I am their defender, but in this case, I can't defend their actions – or what appears to be a lack of action when it takes that long," said Jangula.

Comox Valley RCMP say they understand the public's frustrations but maintain they are doing their jobs.

"We do understand that the public doesn't always see us, they don't always see us and they don't always see what we're doing," said spokeswoman Const. Monika Terragni.

They're reminding the public to report any and all suspicious activity, even if the calls are within days of each other.

"We want to know about all of the suspicious activity and all of the information the neighbours have to offer," said Terragni.

RCMP said it may not seem like a difference is being made but that neighbourhood complaints are being taken seriously.

Anyone with information on the weekend shooting is asked to call RCMP at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.