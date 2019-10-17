One woman has been arrested and is facing a list of charges following a lengthy investigation into a suspected drug house in Chemainus.

In January 2019, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers executed a search warrant on the house and discovered two ounces of methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of heroin and fentanyl, counterfeit currency, stolen property and other evidence of drug trafficking.

In late September, Crown counsel approved two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking against the property's occupant, Schivon Metcalf, 40.

Metcalf remained at large, however, until Oct. 4 when police located and arrested the woman on the outstanding charges from January. During the arrest, police say officers found more drugs and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

"Drug traffickers often select rental properties that will then become hubs for criminal activity and cause considerable strain on neighbourhoods," said Const Kevin Houlgate of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Metcalf is now being charged with three additional drug trafficking charges, bringing the total up to five.

"The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will continue to target individuals and properties that negatively impact our communities due to drug trafficking and other illegal activity," said Houlgate.