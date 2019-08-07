

Glenn MacDonald , CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police say a 39-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges after officers seized more than $250,000 in cash, drugs and weapons last week.

The man, who is known to police for previous drug offences, was the subject of an investigation that began in late July after he was observed acting "suspiciously," police said.

On July 31, officers arrested the man at a traffic stop on Blenkinsop Road.

After he was in custody, officers obtained a search warrant for his home in the 1600-block of San Juan Avenue.

During the search police said they found $170,000 in cash, two stun batons and a half-kilogram of drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and fentanyl valued around $81,000.

The man has been released from custody and police will be recommended several charges including three counts of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.