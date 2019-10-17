

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- Months of surveillance culminating in a series of simultaneous search warrants have led to the arrests of two Victoria men on drug trafficking charges.

On Sept. 27, the West Shore RCMP executed five search warrants related to ongoing investigations on the West Shore and in Victoria.

The warrants were executed on three residences and two vehicles in Victoria. Police say the two 37-year-old men who were arrested live in Victoria but frequented the West Shore.

"Drug trafficking doesn’t stop at the West Shore border, neither do our investigators," said the West Shore RCMP in a news release Thursday.

Police seized more than 300 grams of powdered and crack cocaine with an estimated street value over $50,000, according to police.

Police also seized two vehicles, ammunition and several bladed weapons.

"The focus on drug enforcement in the West Shore will not only impact the drug trade but also impact related offences such as property crime, which is often driven by those who are looking to fuel their drug addiction," the RCMP said.

"Working these types of investigations in conjunction with other surrounding police agencies will become more and more common as it mutually beneficial."