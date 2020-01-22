VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of intense rainfall for two regions of Vancouver Island Wednesday.

The weather agency says that an "intense frontal system is rapidly approaching the South Coast today," which is expected to bring rainfall amounts of up to 120 millimetres to some communities on the island.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for West Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island.

On the west coast, 100 to 120 milimetres of rain are expected, especially near the Zeballos and Tahsis area. Meanwhile, on East Vancouver Island near Bowser, 80 to 100 millimetres of rain are expected to pour across the region.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," warns Environment Canada. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Moderate rainfall is predicted to begin falling over these two regions during the midday and "intensify significantly" in the evening and overnight. Weather conditions are set to improve late Thursday morning.

For the latest updates on the weather warnings, visit Environment Canada's website online here.