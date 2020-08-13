VICTORIA -- A one-and-a-half-metre python that was missing in Victoria for six weeks has been found.

The ball python had been on the loose since July 2 in the 200-block of Bay Street, near the Galloping Goose Trail in Vic West. The police issued a public warning urging residents to call 911 if they saw the animal.

The snake was spotted just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100-block of Richardson Street, approximately three kilometres away.

Victoria police say patrol officers attended the scene and found the snake hiding under a vehicle.

"A patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the snake into custody without incident," police said in a statement Wednesday night.

The snake was taken to a veterinary hospital for assessment and appears in good health, according to police.