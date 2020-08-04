Police in Victoria are warning the public that a pet python is on the loose.

The ball python was reported missing in the 200-block of Bay Street, near the Galloping Goose Trail, on Tuesday morning, but it's actually been missing since July 2, according to police.

The snake is described as four feet, five inches long. Ball pythons are non-venomous constrictors that kill their prey – typically small rodents – by wrapping around and suffocating it.

Police said animal control officers are aware of the missing snake.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to call 911.