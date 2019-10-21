

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is considering new ferry routes for Vancouver Island, including possible connections between the Saanich Peninsula and Cowichan Valley, a passenger-only service from Colwood to Esquimalt, and a new terminal connecting the island with Vancouver International Airport.

The Ministry of Transportation report on the future of the BC Ferries service also includes considerations for an improved ferry service across the Saanich Inlet at Mill Bay.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena will be meeting with stakeholders in coastal communities to discuss the future direction of BC Ferries.

"Decisions on transportation investments have long-lasting impacts. That's why it's important that the people of British Columbia should have a say in the future of coastal ferry transportation," Trevena said in a news release about the report.

A new ferry connection near YVR airport "has the potential to significantly reduce crossing times to Vancouver Island while offering better integration with YVR and the Canada Line," according to the report.

A rail link connecting downtown Vancouver with the ferries had foot passengers at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal excited on Sunday.

"I think that's definitely a good idea," said one woman who spoke to CTV News Vancouver as she exited a transit bus. "It would make it a lot easier and people wouldn't have to wait for the bus as much. I think it would definitely be good."

"For sure, I think that's a good idea, just creating more ways for people to get around and cutting down on traffic congestion,” said a man as he entered the terminal to catch his ferry.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposals during consultations planned for the new year.

- With files from CTV Vancouver