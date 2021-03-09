NANAIMO -- Construction is set to begin to transform Front Street in downtown Nanaimo into a more modern road which will include the city’s first ever two-way protected bike lanes.

The new bike lanes will run a nearly two-kilometre stretch between Maffeo Sutton Park and the recently completed waterfront walkway at 1 Port Drive.

The project will also include reducing vehicle traffic from four lanes down to two, improving all transit stops and enhancing all pedestrian crossings.

City council approved the upgrades in 2020 as part of the city’s commitment to its "Complete Streets" project.

"Complete Streets are designed for everyone - pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation users and motorists," said the City of Nanaimo in a release.

The federal government funded $605,000 for this project through the Federal Gas Tax program.

Construction is supposed to start sometime next week and is expected to be complete before summer.

Expect delays along Front Street while construction is being done.