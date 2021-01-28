VICTORIA -- The Capital Regional District is exploring widening parts of the Galloping Goose and Lochside trails in an effort to separate cyclists from pedestrians.

A CRD staff report presented to the regional parks committee Wednesday focuses on the busiest sections of the trails, namely the area where the Galloping Goose and Lochside converge between the Selkirk Trestle and McKenzie Avenue.

The report calls for the creation of a two-lane bike path next to a pedestrian trail along 6.6 kilometres of the trail system.

The CRD is also considering options to install LED lighting at 40-metre intervals along the busiest sections of the corridor, except for the area of Lochside adjacent to the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary , where reflective markings are recommended.

The estimated cost of the lighting and trail expansion is $17.8 million, though cost-saving measures such as reusing existing pavement and only lighting priority areas like intersections and underpasses could reduce the project cost to $13.2 million, according to CRD staff.

The 29-kilometre Lochside Trail sees approximately one million visits per year, while the 55-kilometre Galloping Goose records an average of two million visits per year, according to the report.

Regional district staff are recommending public consultations on the trail lighting and separation plan, followed by recommendations to a future planning committee.