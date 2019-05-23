

An understated piece of Vancouver Island’s history is coming down after over 80 years of service.

A power pole in Jordan River has been in operation since 1938, a year before the start of the Second World War.

BC Hydro will finally replace the pole this summer, along with around 700 poles in Victoria and over 8,000 utility poles throughout the province.

According to BC Hydro, the poles have a typical lifespan of 40 or 50 years.

Nearly a quarter of the 900,000 wooden poles currently in operation have surpassed that 40-year mark and, due to wear-and-tear, some are in better shape than others.

The pole in Jordan River may owe its long life to its location. The private property it is currently on would have provided shelter from wildlife and even some weather conditions.

BC Hydro says crews will alert customers to scheduled power outages during maintenance.