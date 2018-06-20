

A Vancouver Island First Nation has reason to celebrate after it bought 28 hectares of traditional land back from BC Hydro.

In a news release, BC Hydro said it has reached a deal with the Pacheedaht First Nation to reacquire a portion of its traditional lands in Jordan River, also known as diitiida to the First Nation.

BC Hydro bought up properties in the small hamlet town after a study determined an earthquake would break a hydro dam and devastate the area.

"Since the properties have been purchased and rezoned to restrict residential use and development, the level of public risk has decreased," said BC Hydro President Chris O'Riley. "We’re also pleased to support the Pacheedaht First Nation with their plans in the area.”

The First Nation plans to restore and manage natural resources in the area and wants to stimulate economic growth through various tourism initiatives like surf shops, canoe rentals, an interpretive centre and restaurants.

“Pacheedaht has a lot to celebrate, this is our elders' dream to reclaim these lands,” Pacheedaht Chief Jeff Jones said in a statement. “The repatriation of diitiida is a historic event for Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Makah, and a step forward towards reconciliation. BC Hydro was instrumental, honourable and diligent throughout the process to transfer these lands.”

First Nation members plan to celebrate the deal on National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Queesto Forestry Office.