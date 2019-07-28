

Mounties in Manitoba tweeted Sunday that they were sending officers to investigate a possible sighting of two teenage fugitives in York Landing, Man.

Multiple RCMP resources are being sent to York Landing, MB, to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in, or near, the community. A heavy police presence can be expected in the area. We will continue to update you as information becomes available. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are suspects in the death of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

Manitoba RCMP said the two men are "possibly in, or near" York Landing, a community more than 200 kilometres -- by road -- away from Gillam, Man., where the suspects were last seen. The two communities are closer together as the crow flies.

Police are asking residents in the area not to disclose the locations of officers on social media.

Please do not disclose officer locations by posting photos of our officers in the community to social media. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 28, 2019

In the hours after the initial news that officers were headed to York Landing, reports began to surface on social media suggesting a police takedown of the suspects.

At 6:45 p.m., Manitoba RCMP clarified that no one had yet been taken into custody.

Despite reports - there is no one in custody at this time. RCMP officers remain in the community of York Landing & continue to investigate the reported sighting of the two suspects. All required resources are being used in this ongoing investigation. Updates to follow. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 29, 2019

According to Statistics Canada, the population of York Landing was 443 as of the 2016 census, and there were 138 private dwellings.

The community is located on the south shore of Split Lake.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.