Possible cougar sighting near Saanich middle school
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 8:47AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 8:48AM PDT
Police say they found nothing when they investigated reports of a possible cougar sighting near a Saanich school Wednesday morning.
The unconfirmed sighting was reported at around 6:15 a.m. by Gordon Head Middle School.
Officers patrolled the area around the school but didn't find the big cat.
Still, police issued a tweet about the possible sighting "for awareness of those in the area."
CTV News contacted Gordon Head Middle School, which said the report had not affected classes in any way.