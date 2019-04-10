

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say they found nothing when they investigated reports of a possible cougar sighting near a Saanich school Wednesday morning.

The unconfirmed sighting was reported at around 6:15 a.m. by Gordon Head Middle School.

Officers patrolled the area around the school but didn't find the big cat.

Still, police issued a tweet about the possible sighting "for awareness of those in the area."

CTV News contacted Gordon Head Middle School, which said the report had not affected classes in any way.