VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say a stolen bicycle investigation led to three arrests and the seizure of two replica handguns Saturday night.

The Victoria City Police Union shared details about the arrest on Twitter, which were retweeted from the main Victoria Police Department account.

The union said members of the department's "A-Watch proactively investigated property offenders," seizing what it described as two "BB guns" from them.

The bikes have been returned to their owner, the union said.

A separate tweet from officer Matt Rutherford, which the department also retweeted, included photos of the two weapons.

Asked for more details about the incident, Victoria police said the investigation began with a report of a stolen bicycle. Officers were able to locate the suspected thieves and arrange to meet with them to exchange the bicycle for a reward.

When the alleged thieves arrived, officers arrested them and searched them, finding the replica firearms as well as drugs, according to a Victoria police spokesperson.

Police said officers believe the alleged thieves may have been planning to rob the owner of the bicycle of the reward money.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid, police said.