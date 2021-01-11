VICTORIA -- Victoria police are on the lookout for an expensive custom-built mountain bike that was stolen from a home in the Gorge area on Saturday.

Police say the $11,000 bicycle was taken from the backyard of a home in the 1000-block of Arcadia Street.

The Evil Offering-brand bike is light blue in colour and features several recognizable parts, including XX1 cranks, Saint brakes and Rock Shox Lyrik Ultimate forks, according to police.

Anyone who spots the bike or who has information on its whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.