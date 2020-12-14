Advertisement
Stolen bike investigation turns up drugs, cash and loaded handgun in Victoria
Police are recommending several drug and firearms charges, as well as possession of stolen property. (Victoria police)
VICTORIA -- An investigation into a stolen bicycle led Victoria police to drugs, cash and a loaded pistol Monday.
Patrol officers arrested one man around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street.
Police say the man was in possession of a stolen bike, but a search allegedly turned up “significant quantities” of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Police also seized more than $5,000 in cash and a loaded .22-calibre pistol.
The man was taken to VicPD cells and held pending a court appearance.
Police are recommending several drug and firearms charges, as well as possession of stolen property.