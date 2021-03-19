CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. -- RCMP are looking for witnesses, particularly those who may have video, after a man verbally and then physically assaulted staff at a doughnut shop in Campbell River on Thursday.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre says the incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Tim Hortons in the Merecroft Village Plaza. He says a man – described as being between 5'8" and 5'10" tall with a thin build and sharp features on his face – started yelling at an employee and escalated the problem to the point of violence.

"He decided to actually start pushing and smashing at the plexiglass barrier and the manager came to try to deal with this individual and tried to hold him for police to attend," Tyre says.

According to Tyre, the manager tried to lock the door to keep the person in the business.

"The individual started shouting some rather vulgar and at times racist slurs and actually physically assaulted the manager at that time, punching him in the face several times," Tyre says.

Police apparently have a suspect in mind, but are hoping for more witnesses or videos.

"We'd greatly appreciate it,” Tyre says. “Any sort of action like this taken by any individual in the community is simply not acceptable, and it's something that we definitely need to hold this person accountable for.”