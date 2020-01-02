VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP are investigating reports of an indecent act at Thetis Lake Regional Park after two 12-year-old youths contacted police.

Mounties say that around noon on Jan. 1, two male youths were walking near the main beach of the park when they spotted a lone man masturbating near the lake.

Police say the man was wearing only boxers at the time and had exposed his genitalia. The man then allegedly got up, swam in the lake, got re-dressed and then left the area.

Mounties say he did not approach the boys or speak with them.

The West Shore RCMP are now asking the public to reach out to police if they have any information on the identity of the suspect.

The man is described as a white male in his 30s who stands 6' tall with an average build. He has reddish/orange hair and was wearing dark-coloured pants with a blue plaid jacket at the time. He was also carrying a small leather shoestring backpack.

"If you observe a crime in progress please report it right away as it will increase our chances of locating the suspect," said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

"If you know who this could be, or if this was you in the park, please come forward. You can reach the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously through crime stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477."