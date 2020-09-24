VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP say a Saanich man had his vehicle impounded in Colwood for driving twice the posted speed limit Tuesday.

Mounties say the driver, 23, was spotted driving 100 km/h along Ocean Boulevard at approximately 10:15 p.m., where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

The driver then had their vehicle, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, impounded for seven days due to excessive speeding and was handed a $368 fine, as well as three demerit points on his driver’s licence.

Mounties say they are increasing speed enforcement across the region, especially along this Colwood street, as it has become a common area for speeding.

“Ocean Boulevard has been identified by the city of Colwood mayor and council as being a hot spot for speeding,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.

“You can expect to see our officers routinely conducting speed enforcement in this area along with other speeding hotspots identified in the West Shore,” she said.

Police across the South Island say they are increasing speed enforcement this fall, as dark and rainy conditions begin to settle over the island and children return to school.