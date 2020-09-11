VICTORIA -- An alleged impaired driver who was travelling more than double the speed limit near an elementary school in Saanich has had his vehicle impounded, according to Saanich police.

Police say the driver was recorded travelling 76 km/h in a 30 km/h on the first day of the new school year on Thursday.

The incident took place at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the 3900-block of Gordon Head Road near Campus View Elementary school.

Once the driver of the vehicle, a black pickup truck, was spotted speeding, he was pulled over by police.

Police say an officer immediately noticed the smell of liquor on the man’s breath. Two roadside breath tests were then performed, “both of which the driver failed,” said police.

The man was issued a 90-day ban on driving, had his vehicle impounded for 30 days and was served a $368 ticket for excessive speeding.

“The decisions of this driver were careless and could have resulted in consequences far beyond fines, points or impounds,” said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement Friday.

During a week where the emphasis is to welcome students back to school and promote the safety of everyone walking, cycling or driving to school, this certainly was a shocking a disappointing discovery,” he said.