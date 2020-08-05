VICTORIA -- A driver is facing a hefty fine and multiple demerit points after police spotted him driving more than double the posted speed limit near downtown Victoria.

Police say the driver was spotted travelling 69 km/h in a 30 km/h zone near Cook Street Village over the weekend.

When police pulled the driver over and asked why he was speeding, police say the driver told them that he “didn’t want his pizza to get cold.”

The driver is now facing a $196 fine and three demerit points on his licence.

Police say it was fortunate for the driver that he was not travelling just two kilometres faster, as driving more than 40 km/h over the speed limit is considered excessive speeding.

Excessive speeding incidents automatically result in a $368 fine, a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a high-risk driver insurance premium of $461 for three years.